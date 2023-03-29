Varonis Systems (VRNS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS):

3/16/2023 – Varonis Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Varonis Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Varonis Systems had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Varonis Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/7/2023 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Varonis Systems had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $29.00.

2/2/2023 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2023 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS stock remained flat at $25.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. 591,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,083. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading

