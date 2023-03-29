Velas Price Tops $0.0203 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $49.46 million and $1.10 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00060883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00040377 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018101 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,431,816,467 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

