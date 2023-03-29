Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.3-$953.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.60 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 692,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 272.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

