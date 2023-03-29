Veriti Management LLC Acquires 2,737 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.30. 20,678,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,194,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.78, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.83 and its 200-day moving average is $173.36. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.72.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

