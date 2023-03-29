Veriti Management LLC Buys 2,697 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of CHT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. 55,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,043. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

