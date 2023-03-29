Veriti Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $277.06. 746,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,054. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

