Veriti Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,839,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $99.68. 1,610,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average of $98.06. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

