Veriti Management LLC Sells 3,561 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $99.37. 1,894,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,630,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.20.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

