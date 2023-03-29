Veriti Management LLC Sells 384 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after buying an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.52. 1,298,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.52. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CI shares. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.