Veriti Management LLC Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $198.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.86. The stock has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.