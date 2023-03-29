Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $66,831.32

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $66,831.32 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,444.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00321092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.00563474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00072753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00434841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,421,072 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

