Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRL stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,927. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.51. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

