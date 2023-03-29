Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $56.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Activity

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.