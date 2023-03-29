VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in VirTra during the third quarter valued at $413,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VirTra by 14.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in VirTra during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VirTra by 7.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in VirTra during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VirTra Stock Performance

Shares of VTSI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,662. The company has a market cap of $42.03 million, a PE ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. VirTra has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.68.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

