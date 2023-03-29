Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock remained flat at $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.79.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.41% and a negative return on equity of 68.48%.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

