Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $250.33

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 250.33 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.53). Volex shares last traded at GBX 207.50 ($2.55), with a volume of 189,181 shares traded.

Volex Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69. The company has a market capitalization of £326.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,356.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

