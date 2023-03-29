Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €33.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 110.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Vonovia Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of VNA opened at €15.66 ($16.83) on Monday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €17.46 ($18.77) and a 12-month high of €43.61 ($46.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.28.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

