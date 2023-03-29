voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Performance
NYSE:VJET opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.52. voxeljet has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.25.
voxeljet Company Profile
