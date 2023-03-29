VRES Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $82.49 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $82.49 million and approximately $1,005.29 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00030074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00200334 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,402.10 or 0.99986507 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000117 BTC.

VRES is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03301112 USD and is up 6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,487.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

