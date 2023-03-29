Wajax (TSE:WJX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.79

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.79 and traded as high as C$23.98. Wajax shares last traded at C$23.85, with a volume of 20,808 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Wajax Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$511.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wajax Increases Dividend

About Wajax

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

