Walmart’s (WMT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Erste Group Bank

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.01. 3,687,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447,738. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Walmart by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

