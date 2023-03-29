Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,813 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 223,323 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,001,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 189,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 135,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 2,578,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,242,520. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBD. Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

