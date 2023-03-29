Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 79,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.8 %

Waste Management stock opened at $154.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.