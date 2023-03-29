Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $162.23 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $181.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.