WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €3.32 ($3.57) and last traded at €3.38 ($3.63). Approximately 60 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.42 ($3.68).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €3.79. The company has a market cap of $508.62 million, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

