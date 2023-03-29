Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DVN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.72. 4,506,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,425,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

