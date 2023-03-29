Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.84. 554,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,829. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.43.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

