WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.5 %

WEC opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.27. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

