WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

TSE WELL opened at C$4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.14, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.37. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.56 and a 12 month high of C$5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

