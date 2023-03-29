Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. 3,110,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,858,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $53.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

