Wells Fargo & Company Trims Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Target Price to $31.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

NYSE BOC traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,817. Boston Omaha has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $665.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

