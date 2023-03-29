Wells Fargo & Company Trims Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Target Price to $31.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
NYSE BOC traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,817. Boston Omaha has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $665.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.
Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.
