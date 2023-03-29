Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Buys 10,015 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF comprises about 2.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 130.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter worth $377,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EWM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. 196,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,204. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

