Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $19.93 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,886 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.00. 1,744,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,484. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

