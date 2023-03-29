Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 172.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 756,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 128,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

