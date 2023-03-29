Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Wi-Lan Price Performance

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$50.87 million for the quarter.

