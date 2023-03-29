Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.20. 1,851,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331,369. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

