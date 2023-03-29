Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.73. 1,129,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,513. The stock has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.