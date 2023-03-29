Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Raises Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $229.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.38 and a 200-day moving average of $232.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.23.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

