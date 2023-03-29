Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Achieves $139.20 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $139.20 million and approximately $490,334.92 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,079,019,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,739,179,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,078,967,647 with 1,739,128,111 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.08639856 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $295,982.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

