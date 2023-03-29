WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

WSP Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$170.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$172.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$164.01. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$130.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WSP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$187.55.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

