WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.96.

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of WW International stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. 1,896,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $272.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.63. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

