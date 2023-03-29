XYO Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $66.71 million and approximately $705,831.53 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00029633 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00199728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,340.35 or 1.00008455 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000116 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

