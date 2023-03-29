Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

YTRA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,299. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 million, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

