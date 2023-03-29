Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 156.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.17. 508,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

