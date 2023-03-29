Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $37.19 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $607.23 million and approximately $34.57 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.19 or 0.00129883 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00051388 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00037662 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

