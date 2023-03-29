Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.88

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Up 9.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.