Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Rating) were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Approximately 972,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,471,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Zenith Energy Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate, as well as engages in oil and gas drilling activities. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

