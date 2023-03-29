Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ZYNE opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the period. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

