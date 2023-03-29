Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ZYNE opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.