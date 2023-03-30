1,484 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.62. 277,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,025. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

