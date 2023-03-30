161,930 Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 161,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000. Capital Group Core Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 110.7% in the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 147.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 182,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 108,443 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 121,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGUS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,550. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $665.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

